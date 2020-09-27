close
Sun Sep 27, 2020
September 27, 2020

Four gamblers arrested

Islamabad

September 27, 2020

Rawalpindi : Police on Saturday apprehended four gamblers and recovered table money amounting to Rs57,520, five mobile phones, and other valuable items from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Ratta Amral Police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) while acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested four gamblers identified as Dilawar Khan, Ameen Wali, Abdul Ghafoor, and Israr Khan involved in gambling activities and seized Rs57,520 table money, five mobile phones, gambling tools and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he added.

