Man killed by train

A man was killed after being hit by a train in Shah Faisal Colony on Saturday.
Police said 25-year-old Junaid, son of Sher, was crossing the railway track when he was hit and killed by a train. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.
Two brothers hurt
Two minor brothers were injured at a religious seminary in Orangi Town. They were taken to a hospital for medical treatment where they were identified as seven-year-old Tahir Fazal and nine-year-old Tariq Fazal. Police said that the brothers received electric shocks.