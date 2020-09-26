close
September 26, 2020

No supervision

Newspost

 
I often see children riding motorcycles on roads. The other day, I saw a 12-year-old boy riding a bike. His feet could barely reach the footpegs. He was riding at a high speed and I was surprised that his parents allowed him to take out the motorcycle without any supervision.

Everyone is aware about the traffic situation of Pakistan; motorcyclists here ride without helmets. It is dangerous to let your children drive on roads on their own. The traffic authorities should take strict action against underage driving.

Zewar H Shafiq

Chahsar

