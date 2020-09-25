Cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was witnessed in the City on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very hot in the Southern parts of the country. Thursday’s highest temperature was recorded at Turbat and Shaheed Benazirabad where the mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 37°C and lowest was 26°C.