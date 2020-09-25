close
Fri Sep 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2020

Cloudy forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2020

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was witnessed in the City on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very hot in the Southern parts of the country. Thursday’s highest temperature was recorded at Turbat and Shaheed Benazirabad where the mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 37°C and lowest was 26°C.

Latest News

More From Lahore