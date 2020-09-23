close
Two dead in road crashes

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2020

Two people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in the city on Tuesday.

Two men were injured when a speedy oil tanker hit them near Clifton’s Teen Talwar. They were conveyed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where 18-year-old Umeed Khan, son of Haji Ahmed, succumbed to his injuries, while Naseer, 20, remained under treatment. The Frere police said the driver of the tanker managed to flee from the scene; however, the police impounded the vehicle.

Separately, a man riding a motorcycle was killed after a speedy vehicle hit him on Manghopir Road. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 28-year-old Habibullah.

