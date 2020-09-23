Two dead in road crashes

Two people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in the city on Tuesday.

Two men were injured when a speedy oil tanker hit them near Clifton’s Teen Talwar. They were conveyed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where 18-year-old Umeed Khan, son of Haji Ahmed, succumbed to his injuries, while Naseer, 20, remained under treatment. The Frere police said the driver of the tanker managed to flee from the scene; however, the police impounded the vehicle.

Separately, a man riding a motorcycle was killed after a speedy vehicle hit him on Manghopir Road. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 28-year-old Habibullah.