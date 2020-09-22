60 new corona cases confirmed

LAHORE:Sixty new infections have been confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Monday.

The toll of fatalities stayed at 2,226 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 98,424 in the province. Out of a total of 98,424 infections in Punjab, 95,644 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 10,589 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,150,312 in the province.

After 2,226 fatalities and recovery of a total of 94,952 patients, as many as 1,246 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.