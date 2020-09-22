Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) employees have not received their pension for the last two months. More than a hundred retired employees have been facing acute economic hardships because of this delay. The PIDE has a great reputation and is considered as one of the best employers.

According to some reliable sources, the PIDE hasn’t received pension fund to date. The higher authorities are requested to have a look at the issue. The institution should be given sufficient funds so that it can pay its retired employees.

Muhammad Aslam

Islamabad