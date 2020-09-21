Mega projects to improve socio-economic condition of Pindiites

Rawalpindi : The three mega projects—Ring Road Project, Leh Expressway Project and Rawalpindi-Islamabad Circular Railway Project—would not only resolve lingering problems but also help improve socio-economic conditions of the local people.

These projects costing billions of rupees would be completed in the next three years and would give a whole new shape to Rawalpindi that is currently marred with various problems especially traffic congestion.

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is deeply attached with all these projects and providing logistic and technical support to teams of experts that have been tasked to complete spadework by the year-end.

According to the data provided by RDA, the Ring Road Project would help meet the requirements of the local people in various sectors including trade and housing.

The data revealed that dozens of private housing societies have started the process to acquire land along with the Ring Road where thousands of residential units would be constructed in the coming years.

The project would help improve the basic infrastructure and reduce the burden on the main arteries of the city. It would also generate jobs for thousands of local people.

The Leh Expressway Project is the brainchild of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad who has been striving hard for allocation of funds for this project. The Punjab government has recently provided some Rs5 billion for initial work of this project that would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the next couple of months.

A team of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation has also started preparing a feasibility report of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Circular Railway Project and it is likely to complete its work in the next eight months.

The cost of this project would be determined after submission of its feasibility report and preparation of Project Concept (PC-I).

The completion of this project would facilitate thousands of people who would be able to get to Islamabad through 19 km long railway track.