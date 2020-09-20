close
Sun Sep 20, 2020
September 20, 2020

Rescuers’ physical test conducted

Lahore

September 20, 2020

Rawalpindi : On the directives of Director General, Punjab Emergency Services-Rescue 1122, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, physical fitness test of rescuers of all stations in District Rawalpindi was carried out to refresh their fitness.

The test included running of one mile, which was conducted at Liaquat Bagh and DHA under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO), Ali Hussain.

On the occasion, DEO said that monthly test of rescuers was aimed at improving their physical and mental development to improve their professional skills. He also urged rescuers to continue this practice on daily basis to further improve their skills.

