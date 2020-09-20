EU migrant solidarity system

BRUSSELS: The EU home affairs commissioner, who is to unveil a much-awaited asylum reform next week, urged Saturday that a system of “mandatory” solidarity on migration be agreed between member states.

“It has to be mandatory, all member states have to help when there is a situation when a member state is under pressure, when there is a lot of people that need protection,” Ylva Johansson told AFP.

“But we also need to take into account the kind of help” needed, she noted, as some of the 27 EU nations remain hostile to accepting asylum seekers.