Centre for occupational, patient safety to be set up at NIH

Islamabad : Riphah International University institute, Riphah Institute of Healthcare Improvement & Safety (RIHIS) organised a media briefing session on World Patient Safety Day at National Institute of Health.

The objective of World Patient Safety Day 2020 is to raise global awareness about the importance of safety of health workers and the need for a holistic approach to patient safety.

Recognizing patient safety as a public health concern, all 194 WHO the Member States supported the creation of World Patient Safety Day on 17 September at the 72nd World Health Assembly in May 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic is now one of the greatest challenges faced by society, and healthcare is undergoing its greatest patient safety crisis ever.

The pandemic has exerted unprecedented pressure on health systems worldwide. Health systems can only function with competent and skilled health workers, which is therefore important for delivering quality care to patients. Considering the ongoing challenges, the global campaign for World Patient Safety Day 2020 focuses on Theme: Health Worker Safety: A Priority for Patient Safety, Slogan: ‘Safe health workers, Safe patients’, Call for action: “Speak up for health worker safety!”

Dr Nausheen Hamid, Parliamentary Secretary MNHSRC and Dr. Palitha WR WHO also graced the occasion.

The event was hosted by Maj Gen Prof. Dr Aamer Ikram who also announced the formation of the Centre for Occupational and PS at NIH. He also announced the ongoing collaboration with Riphah Institute of Healthcare Improvement and Safety to promote patient safety in the Pakistan Healthcare system.

Dr. Palitha mentioned that there was a lot to learn from Pakistan as a case study in the fight against COVID 19. Dr Nausheen Hamid has always been supportive in promoting Patient safety and developing Healthcare workers’ capacity to meet the challenges of today.

Marking the day, she emphasized the need to develop systems that ensure delivery of safe care to patients. The occasion was marked with a cake cutting ceremony.