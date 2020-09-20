Man shot dead

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in the limits of Kulachi Police Station here on Saturday.

One Mumtaz told police that his brother Abdul Razzaq, 41, left home for the masjid to give azaan for Fajar prayer when two motorcyclists opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. Abdul Razzaq was stated to be the muazin of the mosque. He said they do not have any enmity with anyone.