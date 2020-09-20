close
Sun Sep 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2020

Man shot dead

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2020

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in the limits of Kulachi Police Station here on Saturday.

One Mumtaz told police that his brother Abdul Razzaq, 41, left home for the masjid to give azaan for Fajar prayer when two motorcyclists opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. Abdul Razzaq was stated to be the muazin of the mosque. He said they do not have any enmity with anyone.

Latest News

More From Peshawar