Interior minister visits LCCI

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan is focusing on economic situation and giving 60 percent of his time to economic revival, a senior government official said on Friday.

Federal Minister for Interior Brig Ijaz Ahmad Shah (Retd) said that no other government was more into resolving the issues faced by the business community than the present government.

The minister inaugurated the Passport Office at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and said the services being provided in LCCI under “One Window Smart Services” are a role model for other chambers of Pakistan.

FIA Cyber Wing needs to be staffed, he said, adding that a few years ago, nobody was aware about cybercrimes and “this is a new phenomenon and FIA is doing its best to control online crimes, frauds being committed through cyber space.

Shah said that the Ministry of Interior is working hard to protect the interests of the business community.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Shiekh said that LCCI had started working on an idea of “One Window Smart Services” for the facilitation of its members and also contributing positively to further improve the ranking of Pakistan in the “Ease of Doing Business”.

He said the new service included various help desks belonging to FBR, PRA, NTC, SMEDA, PESSI, FTO, IPO, excise, police, State Bank and tourism, etc.

The addition of Passport Help Desk has literally completed the range of services our members can wish to have in the premises of the Lahore Chamber under one roof.