Karachi produces around 12,000 tonnes of solid waste per day. The irresponsible disposal of waste is a big problem in the city. The relevant authorities either set the waste on fire or dump it in landfills. To properly dispose of its solid waste, Pakistan should learn from Sweden where less than 1 percent of household waste ends up in landfills. Sweden uses the waste-to-energy process to produce electricity.

The authorities concerned in Karachi can look into this process and introduce a more efficient way of dealing with solid waste. Instead of dumping our waste in landfills, we should produce more electricity.

Muhammad Zeeshan

Karachi