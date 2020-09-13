Witness records statement against Dr Asim in terror facilitation case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday recorded the statement of a witness in a case pertaining to terrorism facilitation against former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain and other politicians.

Dr Asim, who is the owner of the Ziauddin Hospitals, was booked with former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar, Pak Sarzameen Party leader Anis Qaimkhani, former Muttahida Qaumi Movement minister Rauf Siddiqui, Pasban General Secretary Usman Moazzam and Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Qadir Patel for allegedly providing shelter to terrorists.

The witness, a former employee of the hospital, conceded the case of prosecution to the extent that activists belonging to the political parties of the above mentioned leaders were treated on a discount at the health facilities owned by Dr Asim on his instructions. According to the prosecution, terrorists belonging to these political parties were provided shelter and treatment at the Ziauddin Hospitals in North Nazimabad and Clifton. It added that these terrorists were either injured in clashes or while trying to escape from law enforcement agencies.

The defence lawyers sought time from the court to cross-examine the witness after which the ATC judge adjourned the hearing till the next date.

The defence maintained that the witness had given testimony under duress.

Dr Asim was arrested by the Rangers in August 2015 at his office.

He was then serving as the Sindh Higher Education Commission chairman.

He was taken into 90-day preventive detention and later booked in a case. He is currently on bail.

All the accused were indicted in August, 2017. They pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the case, which has been on the evidence state since then.

The case was formed in November 2015 after the Rangers handed over Dr Asim to the North Nazimabad police following a preventive detention of three months under the Section 11-EEEE of the Anti-Terrorism Act. He was picked up by the paramilitary force in a swoop at his office in Clifton on August 26, 2015.

The case against Dr Asim and others has seen many dramatic turns. In December 2015, the investigation officer, DSP Altaf Hussain, had released him for 'lack of sufficient evidence.'

However, then administrative judge of the ATCs had rejected the DSP’s report and sent the case to ATC-II for trial after taking cognisance of the case.

The ATC administrative judge had observed that 'prima facie sufficient incriminating evidence was available against him and others.’