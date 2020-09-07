British Junior Open cancelled

ISLAMABAD: World’s premier event British Junior Squash Open 2021 has been cancelled owing to risk involved in wake of prevailing Covid-19 fears in the UK.

The next year’s edition was set to be staged in Birmingham from January 3-7 where around six to seven hundred boys and girls from 70 countries were scheduled to participate.

“We have been communicated by the organisers that it would be impossible to hold the 2021 edition due to Covid-19 fears. The organisers believe that it will be too risky an affair to hold Open at the start of 2021.

“They say that looking after the safety and security of huge contingents turning up from every knock and corner of the world would not be possible. Instead of taking unnecessary risk involved we have decided to cancel the tournament,” a Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) official when contacted said.

The British Juniors is usually staged in five different categories each for boys and girls. Only last year Pakistan’s Mohammad Hamza Khan scooped up the under-15 title beating all his opponents fair and square. He was set to compete in the under-17 category this year.