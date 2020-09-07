UK stabbings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: British police on Sunday declared a "major incident" after several people were stabbed in the centre of the country’s second city, Birmingham. Violence broke out at about 12:30 am (2330 GMT Saturday) in and around the Arcadian Centre, a popular venue filled with restaurants, nightclubs and bars.