Mon Sep 07, 2020
September 7, 2020

A day to remember

September 7, 2020

For Pakistanis, September 6 is the day to admire the bravery, commitment and courage of our soldiers. It is the day to remember how our soldiers sacrificed their lives for our safety. On this day, we also pay salute to the mothers who sacrificed their sons for the security of our country.

The love for Pakistan’s brave soldiers cannot be expressed by singing songs for martyrs on Defence Day, posting poetry verses on social media, delivering speeches or making videos, but by recognising their selfless duties for our beloved Pakistan.

Areej Ansari

Karachi

