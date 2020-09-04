Two new ministers take oath in KP

PESHAWAR: Two new ministers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet took the oath of offices here on Thursday.

Governor Shah Farman administered the oath to the newly-inducted ministers, Shahram Khan Tarakai and Anwar Zeb Khan at the Governor’s House.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan, Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra, Culture and Labour Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Minister for Food Qalandar Lodhi, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Local Governments Kamran Bangash, Members Provincial Assembly and administrative secretaries attended the ceremony. The governor greeted the newly-inducted minister. He hoped that they would work with dedication and serve the masses and try to improve the performance of departments they would head.

Though Anwar Zeb Khan from Bajaur tribal district is a newcomer in the assembly as well as in the cabinet as elected for the first time after the merger of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahram Khan has remained a minister in the incumbent set-up and in the previous cabinet headed by Pervez Khattak. He was sacked about six months ago along with former ministers Muhammad Atif Khan and Shakeel Khan after developing differences with the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Shahram Khan was the minister for health in the previous cabinet and minister for local governments and health in the present set-up.