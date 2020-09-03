Without power

Since Shikarpur is a small city of Sindh, the authorities don’t really pay attention to the problems the city faces. Political leaders who are always active in the city during the elections are now nowhere to be seen.

The city has been affected by the worst loadshedding – power remains out for at least 16 hours in a day. This paralyses the life of residents who keep waiting for electricity to get back. We request SEPCO officials to pay attention to this issue.

Memoona Memon

Shikarpur