22 outlaws held

Islamabad:Islamabad police arrested 22 outlaws and recovered stolen motorbikes, hashish, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Kohsar police team arrested two persons Ali Raza and Adil involved in cheating people after impersonating themselves as government servants while police team apprehended two bike lifters namely Hanook Masih and Aamir and recovered a stolen motorbike from them.

Golra police arrested two accused Ahmed Ali and Athar Ali for facilitating proclaimed offenders while police team arrested accused Bilal Hussain and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Akash and recovered 30 liters wine from him.A team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) apprehended a bootlegger namely Roohdad Masih and recovered 60 liters alcohol, empty bottles and stickers from him.Khanna police arrested accused Waris Khan and recovered 2.670 kilogram hashish from him.Secretariat police arrested accused Faizan and recovered 127 gram hashish from him.