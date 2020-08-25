Lawyers observe partial strike

LAHORE:The legal fraternity on Monday observed a partial strike and held a protest demonstration against growing incidents of murder and kidnapping of lawyers in different parts of the country.

After attending a general house meeting of the Lahore High Court Bar Association, the lawyers staged a protest demonstration at GPO Chowk, The Mall. LHCBA’s president Tahir Nasarullah Warraich led the protest along with other office-bearers. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Warraich said the government had failed to protect the lives of the lawyers despite repeated reminders. He said the lawyers always strived for the supremacy of the law and Constitution in the country. He demanded the government ensure immediate arrests of the culprits involved in murders and kidnapping of lawyers.

The courts adjourned a large number of cases due to the lawyers’ strike. During the recent incidents, the murdered lawyers included Zain Ghaffar in Lahore, Kausar Saqlain along with his children in Karachi, Kamran Bajwa and his brother in Sargodha, Ijaz Ahmad Butt in Faisalabad while a female lawyer was kidnapped and allegedly raped in Depalpur.