Development projects nearing completion: CDA

Islamabad: The development projects started last year in the federal capital were nearing completion and likely to be opened for public in a few days, the CDA spokesman said on Sunday.

The projects started in August to October 2019 were being completed with savings in the bid cost which was already lower than the NIT, he added. Sector G-7/G-8 traffic solution was almost ready with bridge completed and now underpass was being cleared, he said adding the only part that remained was finishing.

Similarly, he said Burma Bridge on Lehtrar Road was also near completion stage. An essential for public that was living in zone 4 and 5, this long overdue project was started in full swing around September last year and was being completed before time and again with savings. The third project of PE-1 bridge was also in completion with merely a few engineering interjections remaining. This was also constructed with no extra costs.

Moreover, one of the pedestrian bridges had been completed at secretariat chowk while other three had commenced at F-9 park, Kashmir highway and G-8 blue area, the spokesman added.