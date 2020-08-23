SMS verification service by Excise

The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department Sindh has started a SMS service through which the public can obtain number of vehicles registered on their names.

The spokesman for Excise Sindh said that, the general public can SMS their ID card number to 8147 to find out the number of vehicles registered on their name.

He added that, the provincial minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the Sindh Excise Department has fulfilled another promise made to the people.

It has provided the facility to know the number of vehicles registered in one's name by sending the ID card number 8147. He said in a statement issued here on Friday that earlier this facility was provided on the website of Excise Department www.excise.gos.pk and now this facility has also been provided on the website along with SMS.

The provincial minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla further said that Sindh Excise Department was always striving to provide facilities to the people and the people should take full advantage of this facility. He also asked to tax defaulters to deposit their taxes immediately to avoid any untoward situation.