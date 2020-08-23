Tackling terrorism

The federal government has issued a notification proscribing 88 individuals who belong to a wide range of organizations including the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Jaish-e-Muhammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Haqqani Network and other groups believed to be still active in terrorist activity of one kind or the other in the country. The action taken also freezes the assets and properties owned by these groups and individuals, including those of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Masood Azhar, several members of the Haqqani Network, and other individuals who have in the past been guilty of a variety of terrorist actions.

It is believed the measure is connected to FATF demands and comes weeks before a further review of Pakistan’s efforts to vanquish terrorism and tighten the loopholes which allow it to be used by organizations involved in illegal activities. Pakistan is obviously keen to be removed from the grey list as soon as possible. It is also true that, while we have heard very little about major terrorist organizations in the country for some time, most of them have not disappeared. Jaish-e-Muhammad for example remains active in running seminaries and other institutions notably in southern Punjab, even though Masood Azhar himself is believed to be suffering serious sickness. The same is true of Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Haqqani Network which has always maintained a quiet front domestically. The detailed notification following UN Security Council advice issued by the Pakistan government is a reminder that we need to be watchful of terrorism and ensure there is no resurgence in areas where these groups are based. While it is true the military operation directed against them has badly weakened or virtually wiped out some groups, some elements that formed a part of these outfits remained free. It is also that they carry a grudge against the security apparatus which in many cases killed their brothers, fathers, sons or other relatives.

This means Pakistan remains vulnerable to another terrorist upsurge at some point. It is essential that the many assets and accounts owned by these groups be shut down once and for all so that the money trail which leads to them can be followed and more obscure elements which aid terrorism discovered. We know that these exist. It is good to know that Pakistan is continuing its efforts to keep itself safe and reminding the world of its commitment to hunting down terrorism in all its forms and thereby avoiding the thousands of deaths it has suffered at the hands of militants in the past. This FATF grey listing should lead to a reckoning. We either need to spare no effort in disrupting terror networks or face the censure of the international community even more. The best Pakistan can do is to present evidence showing how vigilant it is in its banking transactions and counterterror strategy. We were previously blacklisted by the FATF from 2008-10 and greylisted from 2012-15. Pakistan has been the biggest victim of terrorism on the FATF table. This means that the stakes for failing to curb terrorism are the highest for Pakistan itself.