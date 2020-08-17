10 outlaws held

Islamabad: Islamabad Police Sunday arrested 10 outlaws and recovered drugs, wine, and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Ramana Police Station arrested a bootlegger, identified as George Kene, besides recovery of 11 bottles wine and 77 tins of beer from him. A case has been registered against him at Ramana Police Station and further investigation was underway. Moreover, the Ramna police team also apprehended an accused, Aamir Shahzad and recovered one 9mm pistol and one 223 bore rifle along with ammunition from him. A case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway. Similarly the police also arrested accused Mumraiz and recovered 120 gram hashish from him.

Meanwhile Tarnol Police arrested two accused Bashrat and Gul Khan and recovered 350 gram heroine and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Industrial-Area Police arrested accused Tanzeel for violating section 144. Sihala Police arrested an accused, Talha, and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Shahzad Town Police arrested three persons and recovered three 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.