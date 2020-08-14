Breakthrough in developing quantum computers

LONDON: Scientists have made a major breakthrough in the development of large-scale quantum computers, foreign media reported.

“Noise” remains the biggest problem for the development of quantum computers, and must be solved before they can be used widely and in the revolutionary ways that have been proposed. The new paper suggests a way of dealing with such noise, in turn potentially opening up a way to control that noise and develop much better quantum computing systems.

Quantum computers could potentially change the way we use technology, by allowing for the solving of problems that are impossible using today’s computers. But, to do so, they need weak enough noise as to be reliable.

The problem of noise remains central to creating working and useful quantum computers. In short, it is a result of the errors that are introduced as quantum scientists manipulate the “qubits” that power a quantum computer, and so that noise must be eliminated before any system can be reliably used

The noise becomes more of a problem the more qubits there are, and the larger the system, meaning that the problem is a particular barrier for building the kinds of big quantum computers that have been offered as offering revolutionary new technology in the future.