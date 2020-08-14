Gang busted

MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have busted a gang of inter-provincial car lifters and seized three dozens of cars and motorbikes through advertising on social media.

“It was an uphill task for us since the incidents of car-lifting through social media advertisement triggering a sense of insecurity among the people but working scientifically on this issue we have not busted the car lifters gang but also seized over three dozen stolen vehicles,” Jamil Akhtar, the additional superintendent of police, told reporters here on Thursday. He said that the police department had constituted a team by the order of the District Police Officer, Sadiq Baloch, and got a record of criminals from 2018 to date and arrested the ringleader of a gang of car lifters.

“We have arrested the ringleader of the gangsters, Salahuddin who used to trap the buyers through social media. The police also seized 30 motorbikes and cars and raids are still underway for more arrests and recoveries,” said the official. He added that another car lifter, Akash Ahmad, was also arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered from his possession.