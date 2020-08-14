Ravi front land

I have some agricultural land in the vicinity of the proposed 'River Ravi Front' project. The farmers/landowners of the area are extremely worried about whether or not their land will be acquired for this project and at what price. The only livelihood of thousands of families is at stake. The people of the area are completely unaware of their fate.

This project may or may not see the light of day but the people of the area will lose their ancestral land and livelihood in the process. This is why the compensation to farmers should be significantly over the prevailing market price in order to cover the farmers' cost of relocation.

Syed Mustafa Sarfraz

Lahore