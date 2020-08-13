Major Indian cyber attack foiled

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have identified a major cyber attack by Indian intelligence agencies involving a range of cyber crimes including deceitful fabrication by hacking personal mobiles and technical gadgets of government officials and military personnel, the ISPR said on Wednesday.

Various targets of hostile intelligence agencies are being investigated. The Pakistan Army has further enhanced necessary measures to thwart suchactivities including action against violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs) on cyber security. Advisory is also being sent to all government departments/institutions for identifying lapses and enhance respective cyber security measures.