Thu Aug 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2020

Major Indian cyber attack foiled

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have identified a major cyber attack by Indian intelligence agencies involving a range of cyber crimes including deceitful fabrication by hacking personal mobiles and technical gadgets of government officials and military personnel, the ISPR said on Wednesday.

Various targets of hostile intelligence agencies are being investigated. The Pakistan Army has further enhanced necessary measures to thwart suchactivities including action against violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs) on cyber security. Advisory is also being sent to all government departments/institutions for identifying lapses and enhance respective cyber security measures.

