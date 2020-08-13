Terrorists regrouping in parts of KP: Mian Iftikhar

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said that terrorists are regrouping in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the government should take a decisive action against them.

Talking to media at an event held in connection with the marking of Babrra tragedy here, the ANP leader said that the government must take the audio statement of Ihsanullah Ihsan, the ex-spokesperson for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) serious and take steps to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He said that peaceful people should not be left at the mercy of terrorists and criminals and that the law enforcing agencies should take action against them.

Earlier, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Aimal Wali Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Shakil Bashir Khan Umarzai and a large number of party workers offered fateha for the departed souls of

Babrra victims after Khatm-e-Quran at the historic Ghazi Gul Baba mosque.

Mian Iftikhar said that collusion of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Niazi had exposed as it had started the illegal arrest of innocent people, particularly politicians.

He said that Kaptan and Pakistan cannot go together and the time had come to get rid the masses of the incompetent rulers.The ANP leader also demanded an impartial inquiry into the Lahore incident and termed it a terrorism act on the part of NAB.

“We want restoration of lasting peace in Afghanistan as development and prosperity of Pakistan linked to peace in the neighbouring country,” Mian Iftikhar said, adding that Pakistan should strengthen the security on the borders to stop the movement of terrorists and criminals across the border

He also urged the government to implement the National Action Plan in letter and spirit or else the nation would see a new wave of terrorism in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It may be mentioned that the Babrra incident was a mass shooting on August 12, 1948 in the then North-West Frontier Province (NWFP) now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which 700 to 900 supporters of the Khudai Khidmatgar Movement were killed and about 500 to 900 were injured.It happened on Babrra ground in Charsadda district on the order of the former chief minister Abdul Qayyum Khan.