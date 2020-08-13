close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2020

Security reviewed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2020

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore held a meeting at his office to review security arrangements on the eve of Muharam-ul-Harram.

The meeting deliberated over suggestions to discourage provocative videos being uploaded on social media and action against the violators. CCPO directed to share account details of such people, who were indulged in spreading provocative stuff on social media, with CTD, FIA and PTA on day to day basis so that they could take joint action against such elements.

DIG: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan inspected various branches at his office on Wednesday. He visited reception room, operations room, establishment branch and accounts branch. He also checked the security arrangements at entry and exit points and around the office.

CTO: CTO Lahore visited Defence Driving Licensing Centre to review its upgrdation on Wednesday. He said that Defence facilitation centre was providing all facilities related to driving licence.

Latest News

More From Lahore