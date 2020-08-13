Belarus unrest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Minsk: Police in Belarus said Wednesday they had detained hundreds more people and used firearms against protesters in a third night of violence over a disputed presidential election. Western governments have condemned the crackdown and the European Union said the bloc’s foreign ministers would discuss Belarus at an extraordinary meeting on Friday.