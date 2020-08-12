HAFIZABAD: The Health Department has chalked out a comprehensive programme to launch a three-day anti-polio campaign in the district from August 15.

It was said by Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Rahmatullah Saqib here. He said that 209,000 children below the age of five years would be administered anti-polio drops by 500 mobile teams. He said that these teams would visit every house, bus stand and railway station to ensure the success of the anti-polio campaign. Moreover, the personnel of education, population welfare, social welfare and labour departments as well as policemen had been deputed to accompany the mobile teams, he added.