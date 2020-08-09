Indian device attached with balloon recovered

BUREWALA: An Indian device attached with balloon was recovered from Chak 51/KB on Saturday.

According to police, the device used for espionage was found in the suburban village when the children dropped a flying balloon.

The Indian Meteorological Department, Delhi, is written on the device.

The police have seized the device and handed over it to the intelligence agency, which has sent it to the laboratory for examination.

DSP Shamsuddin Khan said that locals informed the police on 15 on which the police and intelligence agencies seized the device.