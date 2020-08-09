PTI asks govt to remove illegal billboards from city

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sindh Assembly member Shehzad Qureshi has said the provincial government and the Karachi commissioner should immediately ensure the removal of illegal billboards from the city.

“Illegal billboards falling off buildings during rains endanger the lives of citizens. A similar incident took place recently in the Metropole area of Karachi in which two citizens were seriously injured when a billboard fell from a building,” he said on Saturday. He said the responsibility of treating the injured citizens should be placed on the advertising company. He added that there were clear orders of the Supreme Court that no giant billboards be erected anywhere in the city, but illegal billboards were still being erected at various places in the city.

“The Karachi commissioner is unable to take any action on this whole issue. The Sindh government took action against all the advertising companies violating the court orders.”

Meanwhile, PTI MNA Aftab Siddiqui said loadshedding had become a curse for the residents of Karachi, where nine to 12 hours of unannounced power outages had disturbed the life and businesses of people.

“Instead of correcting its shortcomings and errors, K-Electric is imposing loadshedding and overbilling on the people,” he said. “This attitude of K-Electric will not be tolerated and we will not allow any kind of oppression of the innocent citizens of Karachi.” He said the provincial government did not play its role on the issue of K-Electric.