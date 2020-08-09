Two officials of DMC South suspended over billboard incident

Two officials of the DMC (South) have been placed under suspension for their involvement in granting permission for installing a billboard at the Metropole Road intersection, which fell onto two motorcycle riders and injured them during rain the other day.

A notification, issued by the Sindh local government secretary, said the illegal installation of the advertising billboard at Metropole was in violation of the ban imposed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to this effect.

The two suspended officials are Wazir Ali Behlum, Grade 18 director (advertisement) of the Local Taxes Department of the DMC (South), and Muhammad Siddique Swati, Grade 16 assistant director for local taxes.