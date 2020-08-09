Blind justice

This refers to the editorial, 'Questions on NAB' (August 8). The editorial has rightly criticized NAB and raised many valid questions on its modus operandi. It is an open secret that the perception exists nationally and internationally that NAB is carrying out selective accountability and institutional and individual discrimination. The most surprising aspect is NAB not doing much on the Supreme Court’s warning on harassment of people and keep them under detention while announcing judgement in the Khawaja Saad Rafique case. It is strange that even after this judgement Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman still remains under detention. This is the right time for the SC to take suo-motu notice. It is not a question of one person but the fate of many ordinary people as well. NAB continues to use arbitrary authority without bothering about the law and without fear of its own accountability.

No one is against accountability, but the hunt against the opposition and other selected people of other segments of society exposes the claim of transparency. NAB’s unchecked authority is becoming challenge for the courts and people in general are losing hope of getting justice. Interestingly, most hit are the opposition politicians who are busy in settling personal scores instead of taking a united stand to fight the injustice being inflicted by NAB. Prime Minister Imran Khan rightly said that he had burnt the boats and there was no option except for putting the country on the road but to achieve that the first and foremost thing is that people get justice irrespective of their status. In the words of Robert Green Ingersoll “Justice should remove the bandage from her eyes long enough to distinguish the vicious and the unfortunate”.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi