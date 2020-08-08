Welfare programme

BEAUTY of Humanity (BoH) President Ijaz Ahmed has announced a programme to help the deprived sections of the society. According to a press release issued on Friday, the BoH will provide business opportunities to helpless women and fruit cart hawkers. BoH General Secretary Hamid Mukhtar, talking to the media outside the Lahore Press Club, said the BoH would provide short-term loans to fruit cart hawkers and give sewing machines to poor women so that they could become self-sufficient in their earnings. The programme would be launched soon.