190 cases registered

LAHORE:The railways police have registered cases against 190 people for illegally crossing railroads during last two months.

Those booked for trespassing were seen “illegally” crossing railway tracks and platforms on their motorbikes, according to the spokesperson. The Railways IG had instructed all divisions to take action against those violating the law.

The spokesperson said the Railways police had launched an awareness campaign to make people follow rules and avoid accidents. Under the ongoing campaign, the police have registered FIRs against 12 people in Sukkur Division, 35 FIRs against the people in Peshawar Division, 33 in Rawalpindi Division, 61 in Lahore and 30 in Multan.