Two drug dealers arrested

LAHORE:CIA Iqbal Town on Monday claimed to have arrested two members of inter-provincial drugs dealing gang here on Monday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Shah Fahad and Nazar Ullah. The police recovered a Toyota Corolla car and 18-kg charas from their custody. The suspects wanted to sell the drugs to different districts of Punjab and Peshawar. Police were investigating the matter.