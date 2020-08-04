close
Tue Aug 04, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2020

Two drug dealers arrested

Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 4, 2020

LAHORE:CIA Iqbal Town on Monday claimed to have arrested two members of inter-provincial drugs dealing gang here on Monday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Shah Fahad and Nazar Ullah. The police recovered a Toyota Corolla car and 18-kg charas from their custody. The suspects wanted to sell the drugs to different districts of Punjab and Peshawar. Police were investigating the matter.

