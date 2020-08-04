close
Tue Aug 04, 2020
August 4, 2020

Offices reopen

Islamabad

August 4, 2020

Islamabad:All government, semi-government and private offices, including banks and financial institutions, reopened on Monday after three days Eidul Azha break. However, attendance was low as most staff members didn’t return from native towns, where they went to celebrate Eid with family members. They availed themselves of the annual leaves.

