Holidaymakers throw caution to wind

Islamabad:Throwing caution to the wind, holidaymakers were seen violate the government’s anti-coronavirus guidelines during Eid days.

Experts had warned if the preventive measures against COVID-19 weren’t observed, the declining incidence of the infection could reverse. However, most of the people didn’t take the warning seriously. They neither used face masks and hand sanitisers outside nor did practice social distancing.

Worshippers were seen sitting and standing close to each other instead of the advice of maintaining at least six fee distance to avoid catching the virus, and many greeted each other after Eid prayer and sermon by shaking hands and hugging.

The mosque administrations acted indifferently to the violation of the government’s guidelines. Heated exchanges over use of face mask and social distancing were reported in some places. During the slaughter, neither cattle owners nor butchers used face masks and sanitised their hands. The guidelines were blatantly flouted at places, where mass slaughter was arranged. As public and tourist places were closed, a large number of people opted for a drive during Eid days, especially in the evening and afternoon.