Sat Aug 01, 2020
August 1, 2020

Eid greetings

Lahore

August 1, 2020

LAHORE:Liberland President Vit Jedlicka congratulated the Pakistani nation on this auspicious occasion of Eid. In his message on the occasion of Eid, State Secretary of Liberland Dr Tariq Abbasi said that Eid-ul-Azha is a memorial to the obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and the submission of Hazrat Ismail (AS). In his message, Consul General of Pakistan Faisal Butt said that Eid-ul-Azha teaches us self-sacrifice in life. In his message, Press Secretary of Liberland to Pakistan Rana Ali Zohaib said that on this auspicious occasion of Eid, one should not forget one's neighbours and poor people.

