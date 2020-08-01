Opposition efforts

The opposition has failed to make use of PM Imran Khan’s continuous failures caused by incompetence. The opposition alliance was forged soon after the 2018 election, declaring the results fake and manipulated with the connivance of hidden forces. the elections. The alliance received a setback when Maryam Nawaz suddenly became silent after getting bail in November and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif left the country with his brother Nawaz Sharif to London. Shehbaz Sharif returned in March after a four-month absence, and many expected that he would play the role expected from the Leader of the Opposition. Instead, he advised people to maintain a distance from one another and try to stay at home.

The opposition parties look up to the PML-N because it has a large vote bank in Punjab and is in a position to mobilise the largest province of the country. The problem with Shehbaz Sharif is that he is hesitant to confront the powerful. However, four months of his silent diplomacy have failed to produce any result. The opposition parties meanwhile have not gone beyond criticizing the government in parliament or boycotting the National Assembly sessions at times. The sentiments against the PTI administration are mounting in the general public on account of its failures to deliver, as shown by opinion polls. Unless the opposition is willing to lead the people, public anger could take forms that may not be conducive to public peace. After strenuous efforts made by the JUI's Maulana Fazlur Rehman the PML-N and the PPP agreed to hold a meeting of the opposition’s Rahbar Committee after Eid – which will call an APC after preparing its agenda. People are expecting some fruitful results of this meeting.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore