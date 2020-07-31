Office-bearers elected

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Society for Animal Reproduction of Pakistan (SARP) during a meeting of its executive committee at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) elected its new office-bearers. According to a press release, UVAS Department of Theriogenology Chairman Dr Amjad Riaz was elected president, Dr Afzal Bari general secretary. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, outgoing president of SARP, chaired the meeting which was co-chaired by Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmad, ex-VC/patron-in-chief, SARP. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the new office-bearers and reiterated the objectives of the society which include promotion and dissemination of education and research-based knowledge in the field of animal reproduction among all institutions and farmer community.
