close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2020

Office-bearers elected

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2020

LAHORE:The Society for Animal Reproduction of Pakistan (SARP) during a meeting of its executive committee at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) elected its new office-bearers. According to a press release, UVAS Department of Theriogenology Chairman Dr Amjad Riaz was elected president, Dr Afzal Bari general secretary. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, outgoing president of SARP, chaired the meeting which was co-chaired by Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmad, ex-VC/patron-in-chief, SARP. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the new office-bearers and reiterated the objectives of the society which include promotion and dissemination of education and research-based knowledge in the field of animal reproduction among all institutions and farmer community.

Latest News

More From Lahore