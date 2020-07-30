PSO installs EV charging facility

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has successfully installed and commissioned its first electric vehicle charging station under the brand name “PSO Electro” in the federal capital, a statement said on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum, Omar Ayub Khan, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar were the chief guests at the inauguration ceremony. Lauding PSO's effort, Khan said, “We need to address the key challenges of environment protection. Electric vehicles will have a marked edge as they produce almost no running emissions”.

“EV manufacturing units will be established across the country under the National Electric Vehicle Policy that will create job opportunities and have a positive economic impact," he added.Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar said, “Pakistan is moving forward with the aim of reducing air pollution and curbing climate change. We intend to move to 30 percent of Renewable Energy in our Energy Mix, together with another 30 percent of Hydel Power Generation". "These efforts coupled with a move towards Electric Vehicles will greatly help in achieving the mission of the Prime Minister of Pakistan of a Clean & Green Pakistan," Babar said.