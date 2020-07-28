Three people found dead in Hayatabad flat

PESHAWAR: Three people were found dead in a flat in Hayatabad on Monday, police said. A police official said three bodies were found in an apartment of Deans Heights in Hayatabad Phase-2 in the jurisdiction of Tatara Police Station. “One of them has been identified as Ziaud Din of Landikotal who is a Pesh Imam in his village and owns a juice shop in Torkham Bazaar. The second one is Naveed Soomro from Khairpur town in Sindh. His occupation is still unknown but he had told the neighbours that he was a government servant,” said SP Can’t Hassan Jehangir.

He said the third one seemed to be the brother of Naveed, Naeem Soomro as per a passport found near his body but not confirmed yet owing to the condition of the body and difficulty in identification. The official said one pistol and six empty shells were found near the body of Naveed.

STAGED ATTACK: A local attacked his dairy farm with a grenade on the outskirts of Peshawar to settle scores with his rivals, police said. Police acted after reports that a dairy farm in the limits of Mathra Police Station had been attacked with a hand grenade and firing. The owner of the farm Rafiq was said to be slightly injured in the incident.

Police later arrested three persons Musharraf, Khalil and Gul Ros. Those arrested said the complainant is their rival and they had nothing to do with the attack but Rafiq wanted to settle scores with them. They claimed the complainant had been released from jail recently after he was arrested for killing a taxi driver. “We investigated the matter. In the meanwhile, the complainant was not coming to police and his cells phones were found switched off. Later, he approached police through elders and gave an affidavit that he had lobbed the grenade on his dairy farm and opened fire to implicate his rivals [in the case]. The complainant also recorded a video message through elders to confess to his crime,” Waqar Ahmad, SP Rural, Peshawar told The News.

ARREST: Police arrested one Bilal in the limits of the Michni Gate Police Station. The accused was trying to escape an hour after killing his wife when police rounded him up.