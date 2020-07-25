Commits suicide

FAISALABAD: A factory worker committed suicide on Abbaspur Road on Friday. Shahzad Ahmad ended his life by consuming poisonous pills over financial problems. Meanwhile, Tasleem Bibi of Makkoana, Fahim of Railways Colony and Abid of D Type Colony attempted suicide by swallowing poison. They were shifted to different hospitals.

FDA to repair five roads: The Faisalabad Development Authority has planned to repair and rehabilitate five important roads in the city. It was said by FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja during a meeting with the developers of different housing schemes.

The DG informed that repair of Jhang Road, Samundri Road, Jaranwala Road, Sargodha Road and Satyana Road would be made in the first phase. He said that the survey of the roads was being conducted to estimate the financial cost of repairing and rehabilitation of the roads.