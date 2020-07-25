close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
WD
Web Desk
July 25, 2020

RPO inaugurates welfare projects for Pindi Police

National

WD
Web Desk
July 25, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik Friday inaugurated welfare projects for Rawalpindi Police, says a press release. The newly launched projects include a modern mess hall having an auditorium equipped with the latest gadgets and comfortable seating, gymnasium with latest workout facilities, library hall, and cafeteria. Mess Hall has been accredited to Martyred constable Altaf Hussain (Tamgha-e-Shujaat). The auditorium has been named after Sub Inspector Irshad Hussain.

Latest News

More From Pakistan