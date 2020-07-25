RPO inaugurates welfare projects for Pindi Police

RAWALPINDI: Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik Friday inaugurated welfare projects for Rawalpindi Police, says a press release. The newly launched projects include a modern mess hall having an auditorium equipped with the latest gadgets and comfortable seating, gymnasium with latest workout facilities, library hall, and cafeteria. Mess Hall has been accredited to Martyred constable Altaf Hussain (Tamgha-e-Shujaat). The auditorium has been named after Sub Inspector Irshad Hussain.